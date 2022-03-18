Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Increased by Analyst

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

HST has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

