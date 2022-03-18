Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Colfax Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colfax in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $40.17 on Thursday. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48.

Colfax’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 5th.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,559,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Colfax by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 180,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,614,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,934,000 after purchasing an additional 701,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $270,430.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $140,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,919 shares of company stock worth $8,192,906 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

