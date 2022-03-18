Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Yum China in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

YUMC opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.76. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $52.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 123,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $207,251,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 3,028.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

