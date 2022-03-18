Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Market Cap Tops $1.08 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) traded 27% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $4.10 or 0.00010128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $130.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.67 or 0.06943957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,434.71 or 0.99825615 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 95.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00036860 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

