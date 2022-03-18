Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf raised Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from €58.00 ($63.74) to €70.50 ($77.47) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Publicis Groupe in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. AlphaValue raised Publicis Groupe to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($74.73) to €63.00 ($69.23) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.99.

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

