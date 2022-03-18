Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) PT Lowered to €57.00

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €60.00 ($65.93) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($71.43) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered Publicis Groupe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded Publicis Groupe to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Publicis Groupe in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.99.

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

