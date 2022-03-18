Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Public Storage by 7.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 10.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $365.78 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $380.42. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.72.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.62.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

