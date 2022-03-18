Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PEG. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $67.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average is $64.09. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,893,733,000 after buying an additional 219,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after buying an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,751,000 after buying an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,855,000 after purchasing an additional 640,728 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

