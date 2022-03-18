Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average is $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $68.37.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

