PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) PT Lowered to $170.00

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.00.

NYSE PSB opened at $160.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.98. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $147.02 and a 12 month high of $189.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,792,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in PS Business Parks by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 113.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

