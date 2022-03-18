Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.73) to GBX 318 ($4.14) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. lifted their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.73) to GBX 318 ($4.14) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.33) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Shares of LON:PFG opened at GBX 293.20 ($3.81) on Monday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 383.80 ($4.99). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 312.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 335.76. The company has a market capitalization of £744.02 million and a PE ratio of -6.77. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.