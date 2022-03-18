Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Several analysts have weighed in on PTGX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.
In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.31. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Protagonist Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.