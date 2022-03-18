Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on PTGX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.31. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

