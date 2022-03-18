Prosper (PROS) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.24 Million

Prosper (PROS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prosper has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Prosper has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00036770 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000682 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001776 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008920 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

