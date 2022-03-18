ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €22.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) received a €22.00 ($24.18) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.98) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($19.89) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.90 ($16.37) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.39 ($20.21).

Shares of PSM traded down €0.24 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €12.40 ($13.63). The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.34. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €9.69 ($10.65) and a 12-month high of €19.00 ($20.88).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

