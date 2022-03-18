ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Trading Down 13.8%

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 13.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.69. 24,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 24,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.10 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26.

About ProntoForms (CVE:PFM)

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

