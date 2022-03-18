Project TXA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $309,786.00 (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00004632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project TXA has a market cap of $4.96 million and $309,786.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.43 or 0.07001758 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,622.61 or 0.99790472 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 89.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00034832 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

