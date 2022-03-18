Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.55 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.32. 637,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,639. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $143.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

