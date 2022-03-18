Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PCOR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average is $79.74.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 661,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $85,256.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

