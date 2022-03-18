Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Posts Earnings Results

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Priority Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of PRTH opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $397.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
Priority Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Priority Technology (PRTH)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.