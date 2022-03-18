Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Posts Earnings Results

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Priority Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PRTH opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $397.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Priority Technology in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

