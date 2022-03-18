Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 4,225.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,063,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484,198 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PSC opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $51.83.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.