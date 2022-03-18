Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEC – Get Rating) shares rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.22 and last traded at $37.22. Approximately 3,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.