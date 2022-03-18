Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PRLD. Barclays downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $8.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $394.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 472.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after purchasing an additional 624,622 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 987.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 403,260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,337,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,483,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 195,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 170,542 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

