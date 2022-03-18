Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $60.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 987.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 403,260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,337,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 170,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,584,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 855.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 124,005 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRLD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

