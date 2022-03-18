Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Up to $11.11

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.11, but opened at $11.35. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 778 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

