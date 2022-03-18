PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Short Interest Update

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE PPG traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.72. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.02.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

