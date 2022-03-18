Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Cut to C$44.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on POW. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.38.

POW stock traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$38.43. 3,435,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,774. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31, a current ratio of 95.52 and a quick ratio of 81.87. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$32.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.79.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

