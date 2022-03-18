Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.42. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 505.38% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Potbelly will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $71,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 149.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 39,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 280.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 84,382 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 348.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 47,782 shares during the period. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

