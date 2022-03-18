Position Exchange (POSI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18.21 Million

Position Exchange (POSI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Position Exchange has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Position Exchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00003287 BTC on major exchanges. Position Exchange has a total market cap of $49.70 million and $18.21 million worth of Position Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.36 or 0.07041094 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,465.79 or 0.99872950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00041062 BTC.

Position Exchange’s total supply is 46,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,419,133 coins. Position Exchange’s official Twitter account is @PositionEx

