Polis (POLIS) Trading Down 15.1% This Week

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $10,363.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polis has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007622 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00096955 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.63 or 0.00282912 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 47% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

