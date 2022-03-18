Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Polaris were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

NYSE:PII opened at $106.39 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average of $117.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

