POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.37

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get POLA Orbis alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.29.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POLA Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLA Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.