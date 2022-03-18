PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut PointsBet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PointsBet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PointsBet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get PointsBet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBTHF opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. PointsBet has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.