Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

PLBC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,575. The company has a market cap of $213.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.60. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.99% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.07%.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,312.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLBC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.