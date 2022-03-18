Piper Sandler Weighs in on Allbirds Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allbirds in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Zvejnieks expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BIRD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allbirds has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $6.57 on Friday. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

