Piper Sandler Increases MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target to $44.50

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $44.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $503.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.91. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.76.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. MVB Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Research analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in MVB Financial by 278,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the second quarter worth $162,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.