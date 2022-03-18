Piper Sandler Comments on Lument Finance Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lument Finance Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 27.07%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LFT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

Shares of NYSE LFT opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.27. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $4.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 103,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.