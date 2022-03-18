Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PME stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -1.08. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

