Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Phreesia alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Phreesia stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.