Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Top Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $695,580.72 and approximately $39.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,646.07 or 1.00480128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00068475 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.31 or 0.00238083 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.37 or 0.00272846 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00129988 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003793 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00031310 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,976,381 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

