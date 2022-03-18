Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.99

Shares of Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.89. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 11,556 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

