Phantasma Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.44 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $110.50 million and $1.44 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,742.88 or 0.99784701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00068207 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00020807 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001784 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00015624 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.47 or 0.00271241 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,310,056 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

