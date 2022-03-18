PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 376,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Shares of PETQ traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,651. PetIQ has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.90 million, a PE ratio of -44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $1,249,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 21,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,481,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,351,000 after buying an additional 136,726 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.