Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.40

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.40 and traded as high as $9.58. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 9,602 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 million, a PE ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 221,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

