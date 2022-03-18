Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.
PFGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.80.
Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.34.
In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $775,700. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621,226 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 459.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,322 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 68.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,362,000.
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
