Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PFGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.80.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.34.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $775,700. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621,226 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 459.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,322 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 68.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,362,000.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

