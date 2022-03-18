PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after purchasing an additional 984,383 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $160.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.41 and a 52-week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

