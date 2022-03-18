Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 7,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,822. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 126.11%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

