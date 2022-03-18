Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes $184,000 Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,027 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCC. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,133. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.48%.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

