Peak Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 1.0% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.77. The stock had a trading volume of 585,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -741.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -310.00%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.