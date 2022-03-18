Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $473,000 Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,775,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,710,000 after buying an additional 169,664 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,553,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,985,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after buying an additional 121,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKE traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 550,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,809. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 58.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

