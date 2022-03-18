Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $241,000 Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 56,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 343,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,926. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.